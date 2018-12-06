Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

CNBKA stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.15 per share, with a total value of $32,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 641,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,673,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $56,937.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 638,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,935.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,860 in the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.