Centurylink (CTL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink’s focus on transforming its business operations through product evolution and digitizing of customer interaction bodes well for future revenue growth. Its strong network capabilities, integrated hosting and network solutions are likely to promote growth in the cloud business. The company views its managed and cloud services as a key differentiator from other players in the market. CenturyLink is working with customers to enable their 5G roadmaps while extending its fiber footprint. It introduced Dynamic Connections as part of its Cloud Connect portfolio and announced the global expansion of its SD-WAN solutions, while expanding its platform to cloud service and software-as-a-service providers. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, CenturyLink’s core local phone business has slowed down due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services, limiting its growth potential.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 494,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.79. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,936,000 after acquiring an additional 543,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 11.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Centurylink by 1.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 252,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

