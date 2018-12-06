CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299,502 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 485.7% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

