Change Path LLC Acquires 5,127 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 132.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 90,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

