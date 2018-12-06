Change Path LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Change Path LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Change Path LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Change Path LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/change-path-llc-has-2-60-million-position-in-invesco-fundamental-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-phb.html.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.