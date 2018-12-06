Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (CHACU) to Raise $70 Million in IPO

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (CHACU) plans to raise $70 million in an IPO on Friday, December 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition has a market cap of $87.5 million.

Chardan served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our acquisition strategy is to identify, acquire and, after our initial business combination, to build a public company. We will initially focus on emerging growth healthcare companies in healthcare niches including, but not limited to, biotechnology, medical technology and digital health. “.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition was founded in 2018 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, NY 10004, US and can be reached via phone at (646) 465-9000.

