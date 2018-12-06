Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Position Cut by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,551 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,966,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,675,000 after purchasing an additional 349,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,016,000 after acquiring an additional 108,436 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,728,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,181,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $226,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

