Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $278.90 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,676,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,896,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $107.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

