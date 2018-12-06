Chart Industries (GTLS) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GTLS opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 392,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 302,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,217,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,113,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 438,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 237,653 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,316,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,902,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

