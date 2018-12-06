Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is a self-advised hotel investment company focused on investments in upper upscale hotels in business, airport, convention markets, and select-service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHSP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $89,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,375,000 after purchasing an additional 327,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 79,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,041,000 after purchasing an additional 822,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,152 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

