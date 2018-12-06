Childrens Place (PLCE) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.05 million.Childrens Place also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $7.69-7.79 EPS.

PLCE stock opened at $123.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.17. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $112.55 and a 1 year high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Childrens Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.70.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

