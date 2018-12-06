China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,763,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $233,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

CHL opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

