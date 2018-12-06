CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 56,850 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 205.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7,208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $8.50 to $8.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.19 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

