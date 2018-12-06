CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 6,105 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,947,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,298 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,151,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 321,596 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,983,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,309,000 after purchasing an additional 280,616 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 268,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,531,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $1,246,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,822.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,450 shares of company stock worth $4,039,174. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

