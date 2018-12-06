CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $703,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 464.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.27 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

