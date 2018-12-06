Ciena (CIEN) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 2,788,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,023,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Specifically, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $48,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $62,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,012. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,338,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,969,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224,828 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,588,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares during the last quarter.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

