Ciena Co. (CIEN) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,740,000 after acquiring an additional 224,828 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ciena by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,734,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 988,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,276,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,354 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Ciena by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,975,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,754 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ciena from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Shares of CIEN opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $48,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $311,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,875 shares of company stock worth $2,811,012 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

