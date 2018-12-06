Cimarex Energy (XEC) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE XEC opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.10. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

