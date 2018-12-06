Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) shares rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.08 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 56.30 ($0.74). Approximately 53,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

CIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Circassia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Stock Price Up 11.5%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/circassia-pharmaceuticals-cir-stock-price-up-11-5.html.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It markets novel NIOX asthma management products directly to specialists in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through a network of partners internationally.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.