Cirrus Logic (CRUS) PT Set at $29.00 by Bank of America

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been given a $29.00 price target by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

