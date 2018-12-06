Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,359 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $502,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 153,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,776,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,328,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,764,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $3,236,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,150.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $196,303.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,943 shares of company stock valued at $26,362,383. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

