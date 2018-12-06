Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Ladder Capital worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 214,639 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 652,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 74.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $135.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.59%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

