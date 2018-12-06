Citadel Advisors LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,226,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,190,000 after purchasing an additional 185,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,596,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307,240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 430,312 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429,567 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,793,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

