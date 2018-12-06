Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NewMarket worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NewMarket from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

NYSE NEU opened at $407.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.89 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $563.17 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 7.61%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

