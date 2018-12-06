Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 368,554 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,554 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OFC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,147.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,160 shares of company stock worth $131,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

