Citi Trends (CTRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.45

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 9865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

The company has a market cap of $256.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 9.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 64.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

