Citigroup Increases Newell Brands (NWL) Price Target to $27.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 32.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 713,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 90.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 877,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

