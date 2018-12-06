Citigroup Raises Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Price Target to $33.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

HCC stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 94.17%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $935,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 66,524 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

