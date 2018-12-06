Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.44. Approximately 7,394,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,581,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,711.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

