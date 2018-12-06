Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

