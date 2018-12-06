Clorox Co (CLX) CEO Benno O. Dorer Sells 152,449 Shares

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 152,449 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $25,128,168.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,280.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

