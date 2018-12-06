Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL) Insider Sophie Tomkins Acquires 13,000 Shares

Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL) insider Sophie Tomkins bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,740.10).

Shares of CALL opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. Cloudcall Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.10 ($2.33).

About Cloudcall Group

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

