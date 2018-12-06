Cloudera (CLDR) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.12–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.7 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.4–0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 2,626,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,384. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $503,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 165,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,234 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/cloudera-cldr-updates-q4-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.