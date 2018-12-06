CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,032,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,925,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CME Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CME Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $449,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $5,628,462. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Barclays began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.13.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

