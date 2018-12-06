CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.90 Million

Brokerages expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to announce $65.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. CNX Midstream Partners reported sales of $61.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $253.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $258.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $346.81 million, with estimates ranging from $305.68 million to $376.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Midstream Partners.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.72 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.69%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNXM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,217,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $252,355,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,336,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 35.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 237.7% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.3479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.