CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Holdings Cut by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. CNX Resources Corp has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

