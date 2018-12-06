COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCLAY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:CCLAY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,772. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

