COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

