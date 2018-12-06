Cohen & Steers (CNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.29

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 7274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,438,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,903 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

