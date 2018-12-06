Cohu (COHU) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cohu from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $757.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other Cohu news, VP Stephen R. Wigley sold 6,500 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $115,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

