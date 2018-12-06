Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.41% of Columbia Banking System worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,655,000 after buying an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $117,826.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,126.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

