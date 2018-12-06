Comerica Bank Has $1.31 Million Stake in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronics For Imaging were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 2.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EFII opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.00. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Electronics For Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFII shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/comerica-bank-has-1-31-million-stake-in-electronics-for-imaging-inc-efii.html.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.