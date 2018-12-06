Comerica Bank Has $1.37 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 4,336,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,355,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after acquiring an additional 63,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 727,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter.

THC opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

