Comerica Bank Has $1.39 Million Stake in Wipro Limited (WIT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wipro by 7,144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,038,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wipro by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

WIT opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

