Comerica (CMA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media coverage about Comerica (NYSE:CMA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Comerica earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Comerica to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Comerica has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

