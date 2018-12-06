Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $18.00 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

