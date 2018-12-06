Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Holdings in Adient PLC (ADNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $4,411,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 943.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $2,292,000. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 11.8% in the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adient by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 920,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,876 shares during the last quarter.

Adient stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Adient PLC has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $84.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Adient’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adient to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

