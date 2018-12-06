Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,371 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 221,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

