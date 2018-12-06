Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 19,154 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $18.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 19,154 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-sells-19154-shares-of-range-resources-corp-rrc.html.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.