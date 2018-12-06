Community Bank System (CBU) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.